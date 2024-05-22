|
22.05.2024 15:19:00
2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in May 2024
With new signs that a crypto bull market has arrived, it could be time to look for new coins to add to your portfolio. Of course, the most promising crypto investments are those with new catalysts in place that can help them soar in value throughout 2024.With that in mind, there are two cryptocurrency coins on my radar right now: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET). Both have new catalysts in place and the potential to skyrocket in value over both the near and long term. Let's take a closer look.The obvious no-brainer crypto investment is Bitcoin, which is already up nearly 60% for the year. On the strength of investor inflows into the new spot Bitcoin ETFs, this crypto continues to lead the market higher. Nearly five full months into the year, the new spot Bitcoin ETFs now have more than $30 billion in assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!