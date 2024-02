2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now That a Bull Market Is Here

Since the beginning of 2023, the crypto asset class as a whole has more than doubled. By just about every account, the brutal crypto winter that lasted for much of 2022 is thawing by the day.So, as it looks like crypto is preparing for another bull market run, a lucrative opportunity presents itself. Known for its huge gains, just a little crypto can give your portfolio a serious boost. If you're looking to increase your crypto exposure, look no further than these two gems.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel