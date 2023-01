2 Cryptos Down 90% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Let's take a closer look at two of the most promising projects in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency: Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).Both of these projects have been gaining a lot of traction in the crypto community and are becoming go-to options for many investors. That's still true after both cryptos saw their prices fall more than 90% over the last 13 to 16 months.But what are the big ideas and potential value drivers associated with each of them? That's the topic of discussion today. What lies ahead is a battle of the brains as two Motley Fool contributors explain why you may want to own Cardano or Polkadot right now . So, put your thinking caps on and let's dive in!Continue reading