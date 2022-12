2 Cryptos That Could Surge Now That Elon's Twitter 2.0 is Coming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Elon Musk has been vocal about his vision to bring change to Twitter since he first hinted that he was interested in purchasing the social media platform this past spring. Now that he is officially the owner, a purchase that cost him $44 billion, the world is finally starting to see some of those ideas come to fruition. Many of his goals for the platform seem to be lofty and will likely need to go through multiple rounds of testing before implementation actually occurs. Despite this, Musk has made it a priority to share his vision with users.In a tweet posted on his account, Musk shared slides from a presentation called "Twitter 2.0: The Everything App." To become the everything app, Musk wants to see Twitter evolve its advertising into a form of entertainment, include better video functionality, support encrypted direct messages, offer users the ability to compose long-form tweets, and relaunch a new verification process. On his last slide, which stood out from the rest due to the lack of graphics, was just one word, "Payments." Continue reading