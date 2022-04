2 Cybersecurity Investments That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity companies are receiving even more attention than usual as a result of an increase in global and domestic cyber threats, along with a heightened sense of insecurity related to Russia's war in Ukraine. Companies have an obligation to protect the data of their customers and employees, not to mention that it's a key business need to keep their own critical data secure. The rising demand for tools that can help them do that is providing long-term investors with opportunities to profit from the growth of this market.For those looking to add some cybersecurity exposure to their portfolios now, two options that will suit multiple investment strategies are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ: CIBR).Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading