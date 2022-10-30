|
30.10.2022 12:10:00
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations.After all, the cybersecurity market is set for impressive growth in the long haul as individuals and organizations are expected to ramp up their spending on bolstering their defenses to ward off the growing threat from bad actors. According to Gartner, cybersecurity spending in 2022 could hit $172 billion. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2035, annual cybersecurity spending could top $1 trillion.So, investors can set their portfolios up for long-term gains by investing in top cybersecurity stocks that could take advantage of the massive end-market opportunity on offer. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are two such cybersecurity stocks that investors can consider buying right now, following their 20% slides on the market so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why these two companies can win big from the cybersecurity market's growth.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.