2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations.After all, the cybersecurity market is set for impressive growth in the long haul as individuals and organizations are expected to ramp up their spending on bolstering their defenses to ward off the growing threat from bad actors. According to Gartner, cybersecurity spending in 2022 could hit $172 billion. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2035, annual cybersecurity spending could top $1 trillion.So, investors can set their portfolios up for long-term gains by investing in top cybersecurity stocks that could take advantage of the massive end-market opportunity on offer. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are two such cybersecurity stocks that investors can consider buying right now, following their 20% slides on the market so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why these two companies can win big from the cybersecurity market's growth.