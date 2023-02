2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in 2023 Besides Microsoft

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity has been a long secular growth trend, but rapid shifts toward cloud computing in the last couple of years have shone a spotlight on how far behind many organizations are in protecting their operations.Amid the current scramble to fight cybercrime, one company has emerged as the clear-cut but oft-overlooked winner: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Its security business surpassed $20 billion in revenue in calendar year 2022, up from $15 billion in 2021 and $10 billion in 2020. Yet, at the same time, its much larger consumer PC and software businesses are struggling as consumers pare back spending. So if you're seeking a pure play in the rapidly growing cybersecurity space, give Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) a look right now. Continue reading