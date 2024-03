2 Data Analytics Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

The excitement surrounding data analytics investments is firmly grounded in reality, underscored by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the ever-increasing flow of data.Companies across the board are eager to harness real-time data to fuel their AI systems, aiming to unlock significant business advantages. Specialists in data analytics play a crucial role in both streamlining the process of feeding new data into the AI engines and empowering organizations to make data-driven business decisions.On that note, let me show you two fantastic investment opportunities in today's data analytics industry. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is an innovative market darling with room to grow. IBM (NYSE: IBM) is an old-school tech titan with a new lease on life in the AI era.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel