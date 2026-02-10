Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.02.2026 10:14:00
2 Data Center REITs That Could Triple Your Money as AI Infrastructure Hits $1.4 Trillion
It was a rough week for most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks last week. As revealed in several of last quarter's earnings reports, not every investment in AI tech is paying off as soon or as much as hoped. Investors would be wise to rethink which of these names are actually must-haves.However, if you think this recent reality check is going to slow the expansion of the industry, think again. This expansion is very much needed. Indeed, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood believes the AI data center business is set to grow from $500 billion per year now to $1.4 trillion by 2030, jibing with an outlook from technology consulting outfit Gartner.These predictions, of course, can and should impact how investors plug into this fast-growing market. While hardware powerhouse Nvidia and decision-intelligence software specialist Palantir Technologies will still feature prominently in AI's future, it's the data center sliver of the business where you'll find the industry's top growth opportunities right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
