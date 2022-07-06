|
2 Deeply Discounted Dividend Stocks With High Yields
Dividend stocks can be valuable assets to hold right now. Although they may not be immune to the current bear market, if you're a long-term investor, you can profit from buying low today and selling high years later, long after the markets have recovered. Plus, if the stock is paying a sustainable yield, you can be collecting that payout along the way.Two cheap dividend stocks that investors should consider buying today are Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG). Both are down more than 20% year to date, but here's why they can be great additions to your portfolio for the long haul.At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just three, Viatris may look like a potential value trap from afar. And that may be one of the reasons investors haven't been eager to buy up the stock and its 4.5% yield, which pays far better than the S&P 500 average of 1.7%.Continue reading
