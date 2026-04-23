ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
|
23.04.2026 15:42:00
2 Defense Contractors the Pentagon Keeps Calling On in the Iran War Era -- and What They Could Mean for 2030‑Focused Investors
On April 8, six weeks of war in Iran and the Persian Gulf morphed into two weeks of ceasefire -- extended indefinitely on Tuesday by President Donald Trump until "discussions are concluded." Under the administration of a president who famously campaigned on a promise not to start wars, the Iran war appears to be entering into a new phase of not peace, not war, but...naval blockade.Two major U.S. defense contractors are key to that effort.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!