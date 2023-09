2 Digital Ad Software Stocks Not Named The Trade Desk You Should Know About Right Now

The Trade Desk has been showing off the superiority of its business model the last couple of years. Despite aftereffects of the pandemic and worry over global recession that has sent digital ad revenues in decline among many tech companies, The Trade Desk's focus as a demand-side platform that works primarily with marketers has proven superior to the myriad of supply-side platform stocks out there (including Magnite and PubMatic).Data by YCharts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel