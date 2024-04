2 Digital Ad Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

April is drawing to a close. Tax season is behind us, the kids only have a few more weeks of school, and spring has sprung.Meanwhile, the first-quarter earnings season is just starting up. Online ad giants Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) posted analyst-stumping results last week, suggesting that the digital ad tech industry is back on stable ground after a couple of shaky years.That sector trend should be good news for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), who also ply their trade in digital advertising technology. Both companies are scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8, so you have a week and a half to take action if you agree that the incoming reports should boost their stock prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel