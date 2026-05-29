Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.05.2026 13:38:00
2 Dirt Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That It's Time to Buy the Dip On
The phrases "dirt cheap" and "artificial intelligence" aren't normally included in the same sentences. There are a lot of concerns about excessively high stock valuations in the AI space, so finding good values in it isn't always easy. However, I think there are a couple of fairly obvious ones hiding right under investors' noses: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Both can be purchased at low valuations, yet offer incredible growth prospects.Image source: Getty Images.While the name Meta Platforms may not be familiar to all investors, Facebook probably is. Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021 to align with its intent to convert itself into a metaverse-focused company. While that didn't pan out, the lessons learned from that endeavor may inform how it pursues its AI aspirations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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