18.03.2022 11:00:00
2 Dirt Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now
The cryptocurrency market soared to more than $3 trillion in value last fall. But in recent times, things haven't been so bright for this newish industry.Russia's invasion of Ukraine hurt demand for many assets -- especially those considered risky, such as cryptocurrency. Geopolitical or economic uncertainty usually drives investors away from risk.In most cases, though, what's going on in the world doesn't change the basic story of certain stocks or cryptocurrencies. And that means when their prices drop, it may be a great time to scoop them up. That's the situation for these two dynamic cryptocurrencies. They are dirt cheap buys right now.Continue reading
