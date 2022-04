2 Dirt-Cheap Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Want an affordable cryptocurrency with the potential for massive long-term growth? Look no further than Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO). These assets trade for relatively low valuations while serving important needs in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With a market cap of $21 billion, Avalanche is much cheaper than leading rivals like Bitcoin and Ethereum, worth $361 billion and $772 billion, respectively. Its smaller size gives it more room to grow, especially considering its impressive technical capabilities and deflationary design. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading