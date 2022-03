2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be a great source of passive income that can help smooth out losses during market downturns. Dividend-paying companies can also help negate (or decrease) the effects of inflation. The one thing better than a robust dividend stock, though, is a robust dividend stock that is trading at an attractive valuation. Let's look at two stocks income-seeking investors would do well to buy at current levels: Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). Pharma giant Merck currently boasts an above-average dividend yield of 3.3% backed by a solid business. The drugmaker's lineup features blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, a pair of HPV vaccines, and a growing animal health business. Keytruda has been approved for dozens of indications in the U.S. and elsewhere, and it continues to grow its sales at a good clip. In 2021, sales of the cancer medicine came in at $17.2 billion, 20% higher than the previous fiscal year.