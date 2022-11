2 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you buy a high-yielding dividend stock that's trading at a low earnings multiple, it can significantly improve your odds of making a good profit on your investment. Although the outlook for the economy may not be the greatest, if you're a long-term investor, you just need to be confident that the businesses you're investing in will be able to weather the current storm and remain good buys afterward.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are stocks that should be fairly safe investments to hang on to here. While there is some near-term risk facing these companies, over the long haul they should make for safe pillars that you can build your portfolio around. Pfizer is a top name in healthcare, but investors have been bearish on the outlook for the business in a post-COVID world. For investors who can look beyond that, however, there's an incredible buying opportunity.Continue reading