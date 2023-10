2 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are two of the world's largest and most prominent drugmakers, not that this has somehow prevented investors from selling off their shares this year. Both companies have been lagging the market by some margin since 2023 started. Even so, Pfizer and Gilead have plenty of redeeming qualities, among which is the fact that they are consistent dividend payers whose shares look attractively valued right now .Let's consider why income-seeking investors should jump at the opportunity to add shares of these companies to their portfolios. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel