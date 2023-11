2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket When the Market Rallies

The three major indexes have been climbing since the beginning of the month, but the market still hasn't entered a bull phase. This will eventually happen because tough market times -- like those of last year -- always lead to periods of growth. All of this means there are plenty of opportunities for a lasting market rally down the road.Now is the perfect time to prepare, and you can start by shopping for more than next week's Thanksgiving dinner. It's time to start looking for bargain stocks that could climb in a high-growth environment.There are many possibilities out there right now, despite recent market gains. Two perfect examples are Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY). Let's take a closer look at these two dirt cheap players that may skyrocket when the market rallies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel