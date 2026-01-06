NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

While the market has entered the fourth year of its current bull market run, not every stock has gotten a lift. In fact, there are still some dirt cheap stocks out there. If you've got $1,000 that you are looking to put to work in the market in the new year, let's look at two bargain-basement stocks you can buy right now.At its current valuation, oil and gas pipeline operator Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) looks dirt cheap. Consider that the stock trades at an enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA multiple (the most common way to value pipeline companies) of just 7.5, based on analysts' 2026 estimates. The stock also offers an 8.1% yield.  The midstream master limited partnership (MLP) space as a whole traded at an average multiple of 13.7 between 2011 and 2016, making Energy Transfer one of the cheapest stocks in the sector today. Despite its valuation, Energy Transfer is actually one of the best-positioned companies in the midstream space. The midstream operator has a strong position in the Permian Basin, which is not only the most prolific oil field in the U.S., but also the source of some of the cheapest natural gas. The company has multiple projects to take natural gas away from the Permian and feed it to markets that are seeing high demand for energy stemming from artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
