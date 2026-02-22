NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.02.2026 14:45:00
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Broad market sell-offs often create attractive entry opportunities for retail investors. After the technology sector slump of early 2026, several fundamentally strong companies are trading at far more attractive valuation levels than they were just months ago.Image source: Getty Images.For investors who have $1,000 that they are ready to put to work in the market now, opening small positions in SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) could be a smart long-term move. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
