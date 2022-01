2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks, on balance, have dramatically outperformed value stocks since the last major financial crisis. Historically low federal fund rates (the rate at which banks lend to one another), combined with enormous levels of fiscal stimulus by the U.S. government, were the main drivers behind this unprecedented 14-year-long bull run in growth stocks.VUG Total Return Level data by YChartsContinue reading