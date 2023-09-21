|
21.09.2023 15:37:00
2 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Dividends are great. They're a reliable source of passive income for retirees (and others) or can help boost long-term returns for investors who choose to reinvest them. But what happens when a company decreases or suspends its payouts? No investor wants to run into this problem.One way of avoiding this is by investing in corporations likely to continue growing their dividends for a long time to come. Let's look at two examples: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).Things have been challenging for Amgen in the past few years. The biotech giant is seeing some of its formerly bestselling drugs lose steam due to stiff competition, leading to sluggish top-line growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
