2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to dividend stocks, there's nothing more important than reliability. Retirees and other investors rely on dividend stocks to pay them consistently, so if you're an income investor, you want to make sure you choose stocks that can pay you in good times and bad.A great place to find these stocks is the list of Dividend Kings, S&P 500 members that have raised their dividend payouts every year for at least 50 years. That's a period of time that includes the coronavirus pandemic, the financial crisis, the dot-com crash, double-digit inflation in the early 80s, and the energy crisis of the 1970s.Continue reading