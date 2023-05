2 Dividend Kings on Sale That Are Yielding More Than 4%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare company AbbVie pays a dividend yield of 4.1%, which is more than double the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. Including when it was part of Abbott Laboratories, the company has been increasing its dividend payments for 51 consecutive years. AbbVie also looks to be in a strong position to continue paying and increasing its dividend. That's because in each of the past two years, its free cash flow has totaled more than $20 billion -- double its annual dividend costs of $10 billion.At face value, AbbVie looks like a solid dividend stock. But one of the reasons investors haven't been buying up the stock, and why it's down 10% year to date, is that it's facing some uncertainty in its top line. Top-selling drug Humira has begun to lose patent protection, and this year management expects sales to decline by 37% -- and that's on the low end of an initial estimate that projected sales could drop by as much as 55%.