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13.05.2026 23:17:00

2 Dividend Kings That Are Trouncing the Market This Year

The S&P 500 has rebounded from earlier-year losses and is back to hitting new highs. Conventional wisdom is that growth stocks drive the market higher in good times, and safe stocks outperform when the going gets tough.But that's not always the case. Consider that despite the market's rise this year, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are both trouncing it right now. These stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividends for at least the past 50 years. They offer tremendous value in their safety and dividends, and are demonstrating strength beyond that. Here's why the market loves them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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