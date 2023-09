2 Dividend Kings That Face Massive Legal Risks

Investing in dividend growth stocks has proven to be a great long-term strategy for investors. The longer you hold on to a stock, the larger your payouts may end up being. Dividend Kings have that designation because they managed to raise their payouts annually for at least 50 consecutive years. They are seen by many as some of the safest income-generating investments to own. But the past doesn't necessarily predict the future when it comes to investing. What were safe investments for years may not remain that way.A couple of Dividend Kings that investors may want to think twice about investing in right now are 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Both of these companies face some lofty legal bills and challenges, and investors should be careful when buying these stocks just for their payouts. Here's why these are two stocks you can't simply buy and forget about anymore. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel