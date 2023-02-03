|
03.02.2023 16:15:00
2 Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Boost Your Passive Income in 2023
Dividend Kings are a group of around 40 stocks that have increased their dividends for 50 or more consecutive years. An undeniably impressive feat, this list of businesses is a Who's Who in stability and predictable passive income.However, many Dividend Kings already give back most of their earnings in dividends. These large payout ratios leave minimal dividend growth -- which isn't necessarily bad -- but may not lead to market-beating returns.A handful of stocks offer the best of both worlds, though: decades of dividend increases with a long dividend growth runway remaining. Two businesses that provide this opportunity now are Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) and S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).Continue reading
