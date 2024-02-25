|
25.02.2024 17:11:00
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February 2024
The stock market can be nerve-wracking at times, especially in the volatile tech sector. Wall Street may be in the midst of a fresh bull market, but there's still a lot of turbulence to deal with. But there's a handy shortcut available if you're looking for investments with the business-growth promise of exciting tech stocks and the long-term stability of a blue-chip business titan.The trick is to look for solid dividends. Even in Silicon Valley, a generous dividend suggests robust cash profits and a relatively calm stock chart. By virtue of pure mathematics, dividend yields fall when stock prices are skyrocketing, so a strong payout leads you away from overly expensive stocks. On the flip side of the same equation, you're not looking for extremely high yields which typically spring from deep share price dives.And on that note, I see a couple of top-quality tech stocks with dividends in the Goldilocks zone -- just right for starting a low-risk tech investment right now. Let me show you why International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tick all the right boxes for dividend investors in February 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
