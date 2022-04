2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many exciting tech stocks that offer investors the chance to piggyback on explosive growth opportunities. But the world of technology changes fast, and competition is intense. One way to ensure you're investing in a company that is built to last is to look for ones that pay regular dividends.The dividend is a sign of financial strength. Usually, companies that pay regular dividends have consistently reported profits for years. It's also a reflection of management's confidence in the future.To give you some ideas, let's dig into two of my favorite dividend tech stocks right now : TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).