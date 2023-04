2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies have a lot of choices to make when the profits roll in. Obviously, investors want their stocks to climb higher over time, and that often requires management plowing more profits back into the business. But companies that pay dividends, especially those in growing tech markets, generally have profitable business models that can deliver growth and income to investors, which is nice to have when the markets get dicey.Many tech companies are experiencing pressure due to lower demand for consumer electronics, but this is allowing long-term investors to buy industry leaders at high yields and at cheap valuations.If it were my money, here's why I would consider buying Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and HP (NYSE: HPQ).Continue reading