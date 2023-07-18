|
18.07.2023 17:11:00
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
There is never a wrong time to start investing in dividend-paying stocks. The sooner you do it, the better. The true power of income-generating stocks lies in letting them work their magic for many years or even decades -- collecting cash to share with stockholders and raising those quarterly payouts year by year.Great dividend payers are rare in the tech sector. Here, spare cash is more often reinvested in growth-boosting new products, services, and infrastructure instead of lining shareholders' pockets. But there are some fantastic income investments available right now, even where Wall Street crosses Silicon Valley.I have found two tech titans who send out generous dividend checks like clockwork, though they missed the memo about the rising tech stocks trend of 2023. The pure mathematics of how dividend yields are calculated means that low buy-in prices also set them up for amplified dividend gains. These two stocks offer a rare blend of promising business growth and dividend distributions, combining to build your wealth in the long run.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!