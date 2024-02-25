25.02.2024 10:50:00

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The stock market is one of the greatest wealth-building tools in the world, but the short-term volatility can be a lot for some investors to stomach. Luckily, dividend stocks provide investors with income, regardless of stock price performance. It's a way to encourage investors to be patient and focus on the long term.Tech stocks get a lot of attention because of their stock price growth potential, but many also provide dividends. The following two companies can be good choices for investors looking for tech stocks that can provide reliable income. They each play important roles in their respective industries and are well-positioned to be long-term income sources for investors.AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a pain in many investors' portfolios over the past decade. The stock is down more than 30% in that span, but it's experienced 20% gains in the past six months, giving investors a glimmer of hope for a turnaround.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

