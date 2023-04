2 Dividend Stocks Down by More Than 50% to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have two of the longest dividend-paying streaks in the market. Not all companies pay dividends to their shareholders, but when one successfully does so for decades -- as 3M and Stanley Black & Decker have -- that generally reflects that it's a strong business with a history of growing revenue and profits.At the moment investors have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these top income stocks while their dividend yields are elevated. Share prices of 3M are now down 64% from their peak, which helped lift its dividend yield to over 5%. Shares of Stanley Black & Decker are trading down about 59% from their all-time high, which bumped its yield up to about 4%.What's got share prices for these two companies down so much, and why are these two companies still dividend-producing opportunities? Let's see if we can find some answers.Continue reading