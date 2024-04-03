|
03.04.2024 10:29:00
2 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
Major market benchmarks have been soaring, which is great news in many ways. But if you are looking to invest in dividend stocks, higher stock prices can be a big problem. In fact, thanks to the bull market rally, the yield on the S&P 500 index is now just a tiny 1.3%. Dividend growth investors can do better than that with NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and yield seekers can trounce that with ultra-high-yield Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's what you need to know to get started.On the surface, NextEra Energy is a boring utility. And to some extent, that's true, given that its largest business is Florida Power & Light. In fact, with a $130 billion market cap, NextEra Energy is among the biggest utility stocks you can buy. However, that division makes up about 70% of the business. But don't think that NextEra Energy's regulated utility segment is totally boring, because it isn't.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!