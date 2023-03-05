|
05.03.2023 13:50:00
2 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
I love buying dividend stocks in a market correction because low pricing means I can earn higher yields. Dividend stocks were absolutely shattered last year as rising interest rates and market volatility put pressure on certain companies. Several of these stocks have rallied since the start of the year, but some are still down, including two of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) by market capitalization, American Tower (NYSE: AMT) and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).These stocks are leaders in their respective industries. Given their size, financial position, and performance history, they rarely go on sale. But right now, they both sit down 12.3% and 16.5%, respectively, over the past year.Here's a closer look at the two companies and why their stocks are both screaming buys right now.Continue reading
