19.12.2022 13:38:00

2 Dividend Stocks That Treat Their Investors With Something Special Each Year

Many companies make very predictable fixed dividend payments each quarter. When they do, their investors have a pretty good idea of how much dividend income they'll collect each year.However, sometimes companies will also provide their investors with bonus income by paying an annual special dividend in addition to their fixed quarterly dividend payments. Two companies with a policy of paying annual special dividends are CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY). They make great options for investors seeking passive income with upside potential.CME Group is the world's leading derivatives marketplace. It allows investors to trade futures, options, and cash to manage risk and capture opportunities. Continue reading
