Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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26.08.2026 10:30:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Safety and Income
2026 has been a strong year for consumer staples. Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) have outperformed the S&P 500's 12% year-to-date return, rising 22% and 32%, respectively. Even after those gains, both still offer attractive dividend yields of 2.3% or more. Here's why they look like rock-solid income investments for the long term.Coca-Cola has one of the best dividend track records in the market. It has raised its payout for 64 straight years, supported by a highly profitable beverage empire spanning dozens of brands.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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