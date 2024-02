2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Their Expected Payout Hikes in 2024

The best dividend stocks raise their payouts like clockwork. Investors love the fact that they don't need to worry about economic downturns or temporary earnings shortfalls interrupting these regular increases. The companies have ample cash holdings, after all, and long track records for generating profits through every phase of the economic cycle.Shareholders can't know ahead of time just how big any particular raise will be, as it depends on management's reading of the market conditions heading into the new fiscal year. But it's still likely to be a positive piece of news for the business and for investors.With that in mind, let's look at two attractive dividend stocks set to announce their 2024 payout hikes in the coming weeks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel