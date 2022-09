2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) have much in common. They are huge pharmaceutical companies that have a long record of success, consistent revenue growth, and regular dividends, and yet they are underpriced.AbbVie's shares have been sluggish for the past couple of years because of concerns about the pending patent cliff in the U.S. for its blockbuster immunology drug Humira, while GlaxoSmithKline's shares have suffered recently because of concerns about lawsuits regarding its recalled indigestion drug, Zantac.While both issues are worth noting, to me they're overblown and have already been baked into each stock's price, presenting investors with an opportunity to purchase these solid dividend earners at reasonable prices.Continue reading