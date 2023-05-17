17.05.2023 14:35:00

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The continued bear market in stocks has a silver lining. Stock prices and dividend yields move in the inverse direction. So, with stock prices falling, dividend yields are on the rise. That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in higher yields on high-quality dividend stocks they already own to boost their passive income from those positions.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are great stocks to double up on right now for those with a low allocation to these leading dividend payers. Meanwhile, investors who don't own them yet should consider adding them to their portfolio. Here's why they're compelling options for income-seeking investors these days.Johnson & Johnson offers a dividend that yields around 3% following a roughly 15% slide in the share price since the bear market began in early 2022. That's nearly double the roughly 1.7% dividend yield of the S&P 500. The company has an elite track record of increasing its dividend. It gave investors a 5.3% raise earlier this year, its 61st consecutive year of dividend growth. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 8,75 2,34% NOW Inc When Issued
On 27,51 -1,40% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schlie0en uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen