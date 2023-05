2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The continued bear market in stocks has a silver lining. Stock prices and dividend yields move in the inverse direction. So, with stock prices falling, dividend yields are on the rise. That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in higher yields on high-quality dividend stocks they already own to boost their passive income from those positions.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are great stocks to double up on right now for those with a low allocation to these leading dividend payers. Meanwhile, investors who don't own them yet should consider adding them to their portfolio. Here's why they're compelling options for income-seeking investors these days.Johnson & Johnson offers a dividend that yields around 3% following a roughly 15% slide in the share price since the bear market began in early 2022. That's nearly double the roughly 1.7% dividend yield of the S&P 500. The company has an elite track record of increasing its dividend. It gave investors a 5.3% raise earlier this year, its 61st consecutive year of dividend growth. Continue reading