28.01.2024 13:00:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Human beings have to eat, which is why food makers are often looked to as reliable businesses. This segment of the consumer staples space is filled with options, but Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY) are two of the most interesting today because of the challenges they are facing.The big story, and why you might want to double up on these dividend stocks, is that the problems that have Wall Street so worried are likely to be temporary. Here's what you need to know.Hormel's dividend yield is 3.6%, which happens to be near the highest levels in the company's history. That suggests the stock has been placed in the bargain bin. The problem for investors is that Hormel's troubles have been going on for a number of years at this point. And yet, none of these problems seems likely to be permanent.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
