|
15.03.2024 11:35:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
The S&P 500 has climbed since the start of the year, extending the newly confirmed bull market's gains. That may prompt you to favor growth stocks, which tend to do well in bull markets.That's a great idea, but it's important to remember that investing over the long term brings top rewards. That means you should design your portfolio for success over time, not just during one market environment.How do you do that? By diversifying across industries -- and including some dividend stocks in your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!