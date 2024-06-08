|
08.06.2024 16:38:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Sometimes, long-term outperforming stocks just have stunning stock performance charts. Two excellent examples are home improvement juggernaut The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and resale goods franchisor Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA).With annualized total returns of 22% and 25%, respectively, over the last 15 years, these two compounders have stock charts that border on art.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!