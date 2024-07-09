|
09.07.2024 19:17:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have a lot in common. Besides serving up caffeinated drinks to a thirsty world, both companies also have shareholder-friendly dividend policies -- and their stocks have underperformed the stock market over the last year. Coca-Cola's total return over that period is just 8.7%, while Starbucks saw a 20.5% value drop instead, and the S&P 500 gained 28.6%.In other words, these household names come with strong dividend yields and the promise of continued payout boosts for years to come. And in my eyes, the rumors of Starbucks' and Coke's demise have been greatly exaggerated. The top-shelf quality stocks are on fire sale right now.If you're looking for a great dividend stock to buy today, you should consider doubling down on Coca-Cola and Starbucks. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
