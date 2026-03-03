NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.03.2026 21:30:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) buildout is driving a massive infrastructure supercycle, with global data center spending projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030, according to a report from Moody's. This expansion puts a focus on the pick-and-shovel companies that provide the power and industrial supplies needed to build and maintain these facilities.Industrial companies, such as Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW), also pay dividends, making them solid choices for income investors looking to get in on the AI infrastructure spending boom. Here's why investors should double up on these dividend stocks today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
