NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.12.2025 17:45:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Scoop Up Without Hesitation Right Now
Adding dividend stocks to your portfolio can provide a steady source of income and help buffer portfolio losses during market downturns. However, it's important to carefully research any dividend stock you want to buy to ensure the payout is sustainable and that the underlying business aligns with your portfolio growth goals as well as risk preferences.Look for companies with a track record of consistent dividend payments and, ideally, a history of increasing them over time, as this can signal a stable, well-managed business. Take care not to be overly focused on a dividend yield, a metric that shows shows the annual dividend as a percentage of the current stock price.While an attractive yield is great, an overly high dividend yield won't tell you much about the quality of the company. In fact, a yield that has been pushed too high can indicate a falling stock price and even underlying financial distress.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
