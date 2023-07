2 Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Rise by 50%

When you invest in dividend stocks, you're normally doing so because you want a recurring payout. But in some cases, you can also set yourself up for some potential gains as well. This year, investors have been pivoting toward big artificial intelligence stocks and have dumped some quality investments along the way.A couple of stocks that are down more than 20% this year and pay dividends -- and have upside of more than 50% according to Wall Street analysts -- are Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD). Here's why you should consider adding these stocks to your portfolio today.Healthcare company Royalty Pharma provides investors with an attractive dividend yield of 2.6%,which is over a full percentage point higher than the S&P 500 average of 1.5%. What makes the stock an attractive investment option is that it relies on royalties from some of the healthcare industry's top drugs. The bulk of the company's royalty revenue comes from cystic fibrosis drugs, which during the first three months of the year generated $204.5 million in royalty revenue and represented 31% of Royalty Pharma's top line.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel