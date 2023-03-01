2 Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 11%. Are They Buys Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) have been beaten down so far that the stocks now offer eye-popping dividend yields above 11%. Let's look at some of the reasons why the stocks have fallen to see if they could be smart buys at recent prices.Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 444 hospitals and acute care facilities spread across 31 states and 10 countries. Its stock price has fallen by half over the past year. Now the stock offers an enticing 11.2% dividend yield.Rather than run its own hospitals, this REIT generally has hospital operators sign long-term net leases that transfer the variable costs of building ownership away from the REIT and onto the operator. This leads to hyper-reliable cash flows as long as its operators can pay their bills.Continue reading